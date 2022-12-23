Follow us on Image Source : PTI District Residency Programme mandatory for doctors pursuing MD, MS

District Residency Programme: It is mandatory for all students pursuing MD or MS to undergo posting at a district hospital for three months, starting from the 2021 batch onwards, the National Medical Commission (NMC) said on Thursday. District Residency Programme (DRP) is also mandatory for students admitted in private medical colleges and deemed universities, the NMC said in a letter to the Director, Directorate of Medical Education of all States and Union Territories and Principal/Dean of all the medical colleges/Medical Institutions of India.

The decision has been taken by the National Level Steering committee chaired by the President, of the post-graduate medical education board (PGMEB), it said asking all concerned to take necessary action accordingly. As for the district hospital is concerned it includes Community Health Centres (CHC) at the Taluka Level subject to the condition that it is a public sector/government-funded hospital of not less than 100 beds with facility/staff for the designated specialties, the NMC said.

DRP being a new initiative, it will be flexible based on the requirements and necessary modifications in the regulations can be suggested, it said. Resident doctors have to be provided accommodation within the campus of the district hospital or within a periphery of 2-3 km so that they are available on call. This arrangement has to be provided by the concerned state and UT, the NMC letter said.

Representations have been received from students admitted in the year 2020 seeking exemption from DRP as their final year examinations are approaching, the NMC stated. The Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2000 (PGMER-2000) provides for three months District Residency Programme (DRP) in the district health system for PG students of broad specialty. These provisions were made by notification dated September 16, 2020. However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DRP has not been implemented till now, the NMC letter said.

As per the regulations, the District Residency Programme has been made mandatory in district hospitals for three months and the rotation of students is to be done in the 3 or 4 or 5 semesters of the postgraduate programme, the NMC said.