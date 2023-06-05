CUET UG 2023: Candidates urge LG to facilitate exam centres in J&K instead of Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 exam centre

CUET UG 2023: Aspirants appearing for the Common University Entrance Exam-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 from Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's intervention in the allocation of exam centres close to the Union Territory and not in Punjab.

Sinha had on Friday raised the issue of lack of CUET examination centres in Jammu and Kashmir with the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following which the test was postponed for the local candidates.

Scores of aspirants from the Ramban area have received admit cards showing their exam centre in Punjab's Jalandhar, about 300 kms away.

"The admit cards which have been sent to many candidates of Ramban district, examination centres for the candidates have been allotted in Jalandhar, Punjab, and other cities outside UT," a candidate said.

Several candidates have said they are too hard up financially to travel outside the Union Territory as they appealed to the LG and the exam authorities to change the exam venue to somewhere near their place.

