'Come and study here', Karnataka Education Minister to Manipur violence-hit students

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka State Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa

The students suffering due to the prolonged violence ongoing in Manipur state can complete their studies in Karnataka state if they wish for the same, said Karnataka State Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, said: "The outcome of the Manipur situation is that the students are suffering a lot. We have decided to help them out by giving them admission (in Karnataka) if they want to study here."

"A lot of people from Manipur come and study here as it is more peaceful here. Karnataka has always been kind-hearted, we don’t want any child to miss out on their studies," he added.

ALSO READ | Manipur Governor provides Rs 15 lakh to two gangrape victims, Rs 15,000 to injured in violence

Ethnic violence broke out on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Since then the state is going through serious conditions. Over 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since violence broke out.