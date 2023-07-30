Manipur Governor provides Rs 15 lakh to two gangrape victims, Rs 15,000 to injured in violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey gave Rs 15 lakh each as compensation to the two victims of a heinous gangrape crime on Saturday.

In an incident that has taken the nation by storm, a mob in Manipur forced women to parade naked in front of hundreds of men, molested and allegedly gang-raped them on camera. The video of the May 4 incident had went viral on social media on July 19 (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, she has also provided Rs 15,000 each to seven veterans in Manipur's Churachandpur area who had been injured during the violence that has the entire state in its grip. She has also met the Central Statistical Office (CSO) and other people in the Churachandpur area.

She has taken complaints from all over the state and will provide a detailed report of the complete situation to the Centre soon.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recorded an FIR to assume control over the probe into the alleged rape incident in Manipur's Thoubal area, where three women were stripped and marched naked. Under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act, the central agency has filed a case for murder, gang rape, outraging modesty, and criminal assault.

Ever since the violence began in Manipur, more than 10,000 FIRs have been registered while 181 people have lost their lives including 60 Meitei, 113 Kuki, 3 CAPF, 1 Nepali, 1 NAGA, 1 unknown, 21 women -- 17 Kuki, 3 meitei, 1 NAGA.

Violence in Manipur

More than 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normality in the state.

