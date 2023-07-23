Centre permitted Jamia Millia Islamia to start medical college: Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jamia Millia Islamia to start medical college soon

The central government has given permission to start medical college in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), announced Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar. While speaking at the centenary convocation ceremony of the university, the Vice-Chancellor stated that the university is also planning to establish an international campus in the middle-east.

VC Najma Akhtar said that in Jamia, we have dentistry, physiotherapy clinics and first aid clinics, but lack a medical college. "In my capacity as VC, I have consistently requested for a medical college on behalf of my professors and students. I'm pleased to inform that JMI has been given permission to establish a medical college in its campus by the central government," she said.

The JMI held its centenary year convocation on Juy 23 for students who passed in the academic years 2019 and 2020. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the convocation. During the convocation, over 12,500 students, including gold medalists who graduated in 2019 and 2020, were awarded degrees and diplomas.

Education alone can preserve the old values and it gives the vision about which values are worth holding on to and which ones to let go of, Pradhan said.

Quoting a statement of Zakir Hussain at the Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) centenary year convocation, the education minister said, "Education is the breath of our democratic life. Look upon education as the chief informative force of life. It is education that can give us a common vision of the future and generate in us intellectual and moral energy. Education alone can preserve the old values worth preserving."

"Zakir Husaain always said education gives us the vision about which old values are worth holding on to and which ones to let go of. Education alone can give new values to those striving for the future," he added.

