Canada updates rules for post-graduation work permit for international students | Here's what changed

Post-graduation work permit: The Government of Canada has changed its Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) rules for international students. Students who have completed a Master's degree program in less than two years will now qualify for a 3-year PGWP provided they meet all other eligibility criteria. However, from 1 September 2024, students enrolled in Course Licensing Agreement programs will no longer be eligible for PGWP. Additionally, special measures for distance education and PGWP validity have been extended till 31 August 2024.

What is PGWP?

Post-Graduation Work Permit is an open work permit granted to foreign students upon completing their studies in Canada. Those who have a PGWP are free to work as many hours as they want for any employer, anywhere in Canada. The limit of your PGWP depends on the level and duration of your study program as well as the expiry date of your passport, whichever comes first.

If you have graduated from a designated learning institution (DLI) and wish to reside temporarily in Canada for work, you may be eligible for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP). DLI is a school approved by a provincial or territorial government in Canada for hosting international students.

Who is eligible and who is not?

Graduates of programs with a minimum duration of two years from eligible designated learning institutions (DLIs) are eligible for a 3-year PGWP. Additionally, graduates of master's degree programs with a duration of less than 2 years but at least 2 years are also eligible.

For master's degree programs:

If your program was less than 8 months (or 900 hours for Quebec credentials), you are not eligible for PGWP.

If your program was at least 8 months (or 900 hours for Quebec credentials), you can apply for a 3-year PGWP, even if the duration of your master's degree is less than 2 years, provided you meet all other eligibility criteria.

This does not apply to certificate or diploma programs.

