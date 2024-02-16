CBSE Exam 2024: Board warns against fake notice circulating on social media regarding change in exam dates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE Board Exam 2024 Fake Notice

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular to address a fake notice that has been circulating on social media. The notice falsely claims that the class 12 board exams have been postponed due to the ongoing farmer's protest. The CBSE took to its official Twitter handle, which is now known as X, and used the hashtag CBSE FACT CHECK! to warn the public. The board clarified that the circulating letter is fake and misleading and that no such decision has been made by the board.

A fake notice has been circulating, claiming that class 12 board exams have been postponed due to issues related to the farmer's protest. The notice falsely suggests that students who are experiencing difficulties in appearing for exams can request to change their exam centers or dates, and outlines a procedure for making such requests. However, the CBSE board has dismissed the fake notice and emphasized that no such decision has been taken by the board. Students and stakeholders are advised to ignore this fabricated information and rely only on official announcements made by CBSE.

Before the commencement of the board exams for both classes 10th and 12th, the board had issued a traffic advisory advising students and parents to leave early so they could reach the exam centres on time. For Delhi Students, the board advised them to utilize the facility of metro due to ongoing protests.

Guidelines

Students appearing in the exam for both classes 10th and 12th are required to follow the guidelines given below.