Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, bring respite from humid weather | VIDEOS

Delhi-NCR rains: Several regions in Delhi and Noida experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the persistent humid weather. The early morning showers provided a significant respite for residents who had been enduring high humidity levels in recent days. Visuals from various parts of Delhi-NCR surfaced, depicting rain lashing different regions.

The rainfall continued through the morning with weather reports indicating a substantial downpour in multiple areas. Commuters braved the rain, and traffic in several regions slowed due to waterlogged roads. However, the cool breeze and overcast skies were a welcome change for many. Meteorologists had predicted this spell of rain, attributing it to the advancing monsoon system. The rains are expected to continue intermittently throughout the day, potentially bringing further relief from the oppressive heat and humidity.

Earlier on July 22, moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR caused waterlogging in several areas and affected traffic movement across the city. Visuals from different areas showed vehicles wading through inundated roads. Several vehicles, including public transport, broke down amid the waterlogging and traffic had to be diverted to other routes. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, had recorded a rainfall of 31.1 mm while Pitampura recorded 48.5mm of rainfall and Delhi University recorded 39.5 mm of rainfall.

Due to the rain, the water levels in the Yamuna River are expected to rise in the coming days, prompting the authorities to issue an alert to the residents of the villages of Noida situated along the banks of the river. These villages experienced severe flooding during last year's monsoon season, causing significant inconvenience to residents of both Delhi and Noida.

Heavy rainfall across large parts of India has compensated for the June deficit, bringing the overall monsoon precipitation into the surplus category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more spells of heavy to very heavy rain are likely over northwest India and the western parts of peninsular India during the next two to three days and over the northeast during the next few days. India, the world's top producer of critical crops such as rice, wheat and sugarcane, logged a rainfall deficit of 11 per cent in June, with northwest India recording a shortfall of 33 per cent.

