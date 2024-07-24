NCPCR summons Netflix for showing adult content accessible by minor children

Adopting a tough stance, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday (July 23) has slapped a notice on the OTT platform Netflix for allegedly showcasing adult content that is accessible by kids.

NCPCR has served the notices to Netflix India Vice-President (Content) Monika Shergil and Policy Head Ambika Khurana, directing them to appear before it in person on July 29 (Monday) in Delhi.

The notice was served following a complaint lodged by former journalist Uday Mahurkar of Save Culture, Save Bharat Foundation (SCSBF) with the NCPCR. As per the complaint by SCSBF, Netflix is illegally showcasing the most horrendous pornographic content on its platform, which is easily accessible to minors.

NCPCR sent letter to Netflix

The NCPCR had already sent a letter to Netflix on June 10 to take the necessary steps and submit an Action Taken Report within 10 days, but that was not complied with. It has pointed out that the unrestricted accessibility of explicit content on Netflix to minors constitutes an offence under the POCSO Act, 2012, Section 11.

The relevant section states, "A person is said to commit sexual harassment upon a child when such person, with sexual intent, shows any object to a child in any form or media for pornographic purposes."