Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. NCPCR summons Netflix for showing adult content accessible by minor children

NCPCR summons Netflix for showing adult content accessible by minor children

The NCPCR has warned that failure to comply with the notice could attract legal consequences, and directed the top officials to appear before it on July 29.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2024 7:47 IST
NCPCR, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, NCPCR summons Netflix for showing adult s
Image Source : NETFLIX (X) OTT platform Netflix.
Adopting a tough stance, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday (July 23) has slapped a notice on the OTT platform Netflix for allegedly showcasing adult content that is accessible by kids. 

NCPCR has served the notices to Netflix India Vice-President (Content) Monika Shergil and Policy Head Ambika Khurana, directing them to appear before it in person on July 29 (Monday) in Delhi.

The notice was served following a complaint lodged by former journalist Uday Mahurkar of Save Culture, Save Bharat Foundation (SCSBF) with the NCPCR. As per the complaint by SCSBF, Netflix is illegally showcasing the most horrendous pornographic content on its platform, which is easily accessible to minors.

NCPCR sent letter to Netflix

The NCPCR had already sent a letter to Netflix on June 10 to take the necessary steps and submit an Action Taken Report within 10 days, but that was not complied with. It has pointed out that the unrestricted accessibility of explicit content on Netflix to minors constitutes an offence under the POCSO Act, 2012, Section 11.

The relevant section states, "A person is said to commit sexual harassment upon a child when such person, with sexual intent, shows any object to a child in any form or media for pornographic purposes."

ALSO READ: 36 children rescued from factories in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen, FIR registered: NCPCR
 
ALSO READ: Delhi: NCPCR takes suo moto cognisance in newborn hospital fire incident
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement