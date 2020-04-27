Image Source : PTI Promote first, second-year students without conducting exams, demands NSUI

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Sunday demanded that first and second-year students be promoted without holding exams. The student wing also demanded that extra classes for course work missed should be conducted after universities reopen.

"Students in the final year should be promoted on the basis of past performance with 10 percent extra marks since it is observed that students improve their performance in the final year," it said. The academic calendar has been affected due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As of now, 5,913 people have been cured of coronavirus with a recovery rate of 21.90 percent in the country. A total of 26,917 people have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and so far 826 people have lost their lives.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage