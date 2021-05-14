LSAT India 2021: Application process to end today, check exam dates

Image Source : FILE LSAT India 2021 exam will be held on May 29

LSAT India 2021: The application process of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT—India 2021) will be closed on May 14. Candidates who have not applied for the admission test can do so through the website- discoverlaw.in. The exam will be conducted in several slots, starting May 29.

According to the official notice, as CBSE board exams were postponed, the LSAT exam has been preponed. “In response to the postponement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations, LSAC Global is announcing that the June administration of the 2021 LSAT—India will be delivered over multiple days and slots starting 29 May 2021. The test has been moved from the week of 14 June 2021 to begin Saturday, 29 May 2021," the official notice mentioned.

LSAT exam will be held in online, AI-enabled remote-proctored mode. Over 5000 students have till now registered for the exam, it mentioned.

Complete details on the exam are available on the official website- discoverlaw.in.

Latest Education News