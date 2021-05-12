Karnataka KCET 2021 postponed, check revised exam schedule

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL KCET 2021 will be held on August 28 and 29

KCET 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has decided to postpone the CET exam amid surge in Covid-19 cases. The exam which was scheduled on July 7 and 8 will now be held on August 28 and 29 in two shifts. The Kannada language test will now be conducted on August 30.

According to the revised exam schedule, the biology and mathematics exams are scheduled on August 28 in first and second shift respectively, while physics and chemistry will be conducted on August 29 in both the shifts. The Kannada Language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga will also be conducted in two shifts, from 10:30 to 11:50 am, and 2:30 to 3:50 pm.

The entrance exam is held for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharma courses. For updates and details on exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

