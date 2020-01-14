Jamia Millia Islamia semester exams cancelled amid ongoing protests

Image Source : PTI Jamia Millia semester exams cancelled

The ongoing semester exams at Jamia Millia Islamia have been cancelled until further notice. The announcement was made by Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar after a demand by the students pressing for an FIR against the Delhi Police. The development comes after violent clashes were witnessed at the university campus last month. Meanwhile, the fresh dates for semester exams are yet to be announced.

Students at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday broke the lock on the main gate, barged into the office premises and raised slogans against Najma Akhtar, demanding that an FIR be registered against the police by January 16.

Akhtar twice tried to pacify the students during the day but they refused to relent. She also said she does not want a deadline to file the FIR against the police as she will follow the procedure.

The students said if police are not ready to register an FIR, they are ready to march till a cognizance of their complaint is taken.

They also demanded that the VC hold a press conference after an FIR is registered against the police and ensure the safety of students on the campus and issue a statement in this regard. An independent SIT probe of the police action should be done and no action should be taken by the administration against students and the FIR filed against students be withdrawn, they added.

When the VC came out to talk to students for the second time in the evening, she agreed to accept their demands but refused to give it in writing.

The university, however, said in a statement the administration will take all possible measures to address the concerns of students. "A decision has also been taken that the administration will explore the possibility of moving the court for registration of FIR in the December 15, 2019 police brutality in the university library case at the earliest.

"The university has already followed all possible steps for the registration of FIR. It has given its complaint to SHO Jamia Nagar and it's copy to CP Delhi and DCP South East. University has also written letters to Joint CP Southern Range and DCP Crime for the registration of FIR earlier," it said.

On students' demand to re-conduct exams, as many of them had boycotted them after the violence, the university said it has accepted the demand and the "ongoing semester exams stand cancelled till further notice" and a new schedule will be announced later.

On December 15, as violence over the citizenship amendment act flared up, police personnel entered the campus and cracked down on students.

Also Read | Will stand by you all, Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar says to protesting Jamia students

Also Read | Protesting Jamia students gherao Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office​