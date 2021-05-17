Over 600 conferred degrees at IIM-Calcutta's virtual convocation

Image Source : FILE A total of 630 students were conferred degrees

IIM Calcutta convocation 2021: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Calcutta) conferred degrees to a total of 630 students at its annual convocation held virtually. The degrees were awarded to a total of 462 students of the MBA programme, MBAEx programme- 61 students, PGPEX VLM programme- 36 students, Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA)- 57 students, PhD degrees- 14 students.

Chief Economic Advisor to Govt. of India, Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the institute's alumni was the chief guest in the convocation. The event was also attended by Shrikrishna Kulkarni, Chairperson - Board of Governors and Subir Bhattacharya, Director-in-charge of the institute.

Here are the awardees of the IIM Calcutta convocation

- Under Doctoral Studies, Rishikesan Parthiban received the Satish K Sehgal Doctoral Student Award for excellence in scholarship and organisational citizenship.

- The alumni association Mumbai Chapter award was given to Vivek G. Nair, and newly instituted Nirmal Chandra Memorial Doctoral Student Award was awarded to Priyanshu Gupta for obtaining the highest CGPA during his doctoral studies

- Under the MBA Degree programme, Arpit Bajaj and Himanshu Mahalka were awarded with Dr. B C Roy Gold Medal for first Rank holder, Chairman's Prize, John Wynne Prize, Calcutta Management Association Trophy, P C Chandra Silver Medal for first rank holder and IIMC Alumni Association Calcutta Chapter prize.

- Under MBAEx programme, Saunak Saikia was awarded with the gold medal, sponsored by the alumni's Calcutta chapter

- Under PGPEX programme, Abinash Pani received PGPEX-VLMP gold medal for securing first rank

- Under PGDBA, Askar Babu U received a gold memento, Rs 50,000 as cash prize and a merit certificate for securing first place in the exam.

Chairperson, BOG Shrikrishna Kulkarni in his convocation speech advised students to be brave, fearless, and patient in shaping their career, "In your professional as also personal life, you will encounter many battles. They are all, in one way or the other, leadership battles - the most crucial will be those, which are the "unequal battles" - unequal assets, unequal power, unequal influence etc. In such battles, in my experience- the two most important qualities that help are: be brave, fearless (shaurya) and be patient (dhairrya). Most such battles are lost due to impatience," he said.

ALSO READ | Being just and fair: IIMA Director at 56th annual convocation

Latest Education News