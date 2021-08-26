AP POLYCET hall ticket 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP POLYCET will be held on September 1

AP POLYCET hall ticket 2021: The admit card for the Andhra Pradesh (AP) POLYCET examination has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- polycetap.nic.in. AP POLYCET exam will be held on September 1 in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm.

AP POLYCET 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the AP POLYCET official website- polycetap.nic.in Click on download 'AP POLYCET 2021' hall ticket link In the new page, enter hall ticket number/ mobile number/ date of birth POLYCET hall ticket will appear on the screen Download admit card, take a print out for further reference.

POLYCET result is likely to be declared on September 11. AP POLYCET 2021 is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admissions in Polytechnic courses across the colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The exam is yearly conducted in offline mode and candidates have to answer 120 multiple choice questions for two hours.

READ MORE | JEE Main 2021 session 4 begins today, check these exam centre guidelines

ALSO READ | How to prepare for JEE Main session 4?

Latest Education News