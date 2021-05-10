AEEE 2021 phase 2 exam to be held from June 11

Image Source : AMRITA.EDU AEEE 2021 phase 2 exam will be held from June 11 to 14

AEEE June exam 2021: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University) will conduct the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE 2021) phase 2 exam from June 11. The first phase was conducted between April 17 and 18, the second phase is scheduled to be conducted from June 11 to 14.

The exam will be held in online remote proctored mode. This year, there is a change in the exam pattern of AEEE, the students will get more multiple-choice questions. Three marks will be awarded for each correct answer, and for each wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

Meanwhile, students can get admission on the basis of JEE Main scores. The varsity has reserved 60 per cent seats for AEEE candidates, 30 per cent for JEE Main candidates and 10 per cent for SAT or PUEE.

The result of phase 1 is likely to be announced soon. The date of phase 3, July session exam is also to be announced, the candidates are advised to check the website- amrita.edu.

