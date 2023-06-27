Tripura TJEE 2023 Counselling: Registration last date today; Apply at tbjee.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TJEE 2023 Counselling registration ends today

TJEE 2023 Counselling: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination will conclude the registrations for TJEE Counselling 2023 today, June 27. The TJEE 2023 Counselling registration is hosted on the official website, tbjee.nic.in. Candidates can complete the online registration and choice filling using their registration ID and password.

The online registration and participation in choice-filling are mandatory for candidates to get a seat through the counselling process. The Tripura JEE 2023 counselling registration was started on June 19. Earlier the last date to register for the TJEE 2023 Counselling was June 24.

The further schedule for TJEE 2023 Counselling and admission process will be released soon by the authorities. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for the latest counselling process updates.

TJEE Counselling 2023: Documents Required

Candidates must keep ready the scanned images of the following documents before applying for the Tripura TJEE 2023 counselling.