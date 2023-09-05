TN Class 11, 12 supplementary revaluation results 2023 announced on dge.tn.gov.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TN Class 11 12 supplementary revaluation results 2023 out

TN Class 11, 12 supplementary revaluation results 2023, TN Class 11 result, TN Class 12 supplementary revaluation result: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) in Tamil Nadu has announced the revaluation results for supplementary exams for classes 11 and 12. The students can download their revaluated marks for the supplementary results of classes 11 and 12 on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

To download the TN Class 11, 12 supplementary revaluation results 2023, the candidates are required to provide their registration number, date of birth. The supplementary exams for class 12 were conducted from 19 to 26 at various exam centres. The class 12 board exams in tamil nadu were conducted between March 13 and April 3. The board had released the result of TN Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) 2nd year supplementary result 2023 in July.

TN Class 11, 12 supplementary revaluation results 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of DGE, dge.tn.gov.in Nevigate the result section Click on the TN Class 11, 12 supplementary revaluation results 2023 link It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button TN Class 11, 12 supplementary revaluation results 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save TN Class 11, 12 supplementary revaluation results 2023 for future reference

TN Class 11, 12 supplementary revaluation results 2023: Passing Marks

Students who secured 35 marks in each subject out of the total of 100 marks were declared pass in class 12 exams.