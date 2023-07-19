Wednesday, July 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list OUT, download at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list OUT, download at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list has been released by the Student Academic Management System, Odisha. Check direct link.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2023 16:08 IST
SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2023, SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2023 second merit list, SAMS admission
Image Source : SAMS SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list released at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list: Student Academic Management System, Odisha (SAMS) has released the second merit list for 12th admission on its website. Candidates can download their scorecards at the official website of SAMS Odisha - samsodisha.gov.in. 

According to the official schedule, the candidates whose name is mentioned in the second merit list are required to report to the higher secondary schools from July 20 to July 22. Admission Data updation and Error Correction of the selected candidates in the SAMS e-Space will be done from July 20 to July 22. The window for choice locking will be available on July 21 and close on July 23. The SPOT selection merit list will be published on July 27. 

How to download SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list?

  1. Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha - samsodisha.gov.in
  2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'Higher Secondary
  3. It will take you to the new window where you need to click on the 'Higher Secondary link' and then the second merit list page will open
  4. Fill up details such as college type, district, college, stream, and click on show
  5. SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list will appear on the screen
  6. Candidates can download and save SAMS Odisha Plus 2-second merit list for future reference

HSS-Category Wise Seat vs Allotment

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News