SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list OUT, download at samsodisha.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : SAMS SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list released at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list: Student Academic Management System, Odisha (SAMS) has released the second merit list for 12th admission on its website. Candidates can download their scorecards at the official website of SAMS Odisha - samsodisha.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the candidates whose name is mentioned in the second merit list are required to report to the higher secondary schools from July 20 to July 22. Admission Data updation and Error Correction of the selected candidates in the SAMS e-Space will be done from July 20 to July 22. The window for choice locking will be available on July 21 and close on July 23. The SPOT selection merit list will be published on July 27.

How to download SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list?

Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha - samsodisha.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Higher Secondary It will take you to the new window where you need to click on the 'Higher Secondary link' and then the second merit list page will open Fill up details such as college type, district, college, stream, and click on show SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list will appear on the screen Candidates can download and save SAMS Odisha Plus 2-second merit list for future reference

HSS-Category Wise Seat vs Allotment