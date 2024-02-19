RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 4,197 clerk posts from tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK RSMSSB Recruitment 2024 Notification released

RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has released the notification for recruitment to the post of clerk/junior assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process will start tomorrow, February 19 and conclude on March 20. A total of 4,197 vacancies will be recruited through the recruitment process. Out of which, 3,552 vacancies have been announced for the Junior assistant position and 645 vacancies for the Lower Division Grade 2 posts.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'RSMSSB clerk/junior assistant exam'

It will redirect you to the application form link

You need to register yourself

Login with the generated credentials

Fill out the application form while providing all your educational and personal details

Once filled out, go through the form to check for any inaccuracies

Now, upload all required documents

Pay the application fee and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the confirmation page and save it for future reference

RSMSSB Recruitment 2024 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the reserved category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 600. While candidates from the reserved category will have to pay Rs. 400 as an application fee.

Exam Pattern

The RSMSSB Recruitment 2024 exam for clerical grade has been divided into two parts. The Phase 1 will have two question papers. The first paper will cover General Knowledge, Daily Science, and Mathematics. Phase 2 will involve a language paper for General Hindi and English. The second phase will also have computer typing tests and a speed and proficiency test.