OSEPA Odisha Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 20,000 Junior Teacher posts, check how to apply

OSEPA Odisha Recruitment 2023, OSEPA Odisha Recruitment 2023 registration, OSEPA Odisha Recruitment 2023 application form: Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has started the online application procedure for recruitment to the post of Junior Teacher (Schmatic). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at osepa.odisha.gov.in on or before October 10.

A total of 20,000 Junior Teacher (Schematic) vacancies in Primary and Upper Primary schools in Odisha will be filled through this recruitment drive. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit, and the list will be prepared on the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in a computer-based exam. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their applications online for the Odisha Junior Teacher (Schematic) recruitment 2023.

OSEPA Odisha Junior Teacher (Schematic) recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of OSEPA, osepa.odisha.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Junior Teacher (Schematic) recruitment 2023'

It will take you to the application form

Now, you need to first register yourself by providing mobile number, email address and other details

After generation of credentials, proceed for application submission

Upload documents, pay application fee and click on the 'submit' button

Junior Teacher (Schematic) recruitment 2023 application form will appear on the screen

Download Junior Teacher (Schematic) recruitment 2023 application form and save it for future reference

OSEPA Odisha Junior Teacher (Schematic) recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Class 1–5: Candidates should have passed Plus Two or its equivalent exam with 50% marks and a two-year diploma in Elementary Education.

Class 6 to 8: Candidates should have completed graduation and a 2-year diploma in Elementary Education.

Age Limit -18 to 38 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category according to the official notification.)

Junior Teacher (Schematic) recruitment 2023 application form direct link

