NEET UG counselling 2023: Registration to commence tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, check complete schedule

NEET UG counselling 2023, MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the online registration process for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) from tomorrow, July 20. The committee has issued a notification in this regard on its website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to submit registrations for round 1 counselling is July 25, 2023. The window for choice filling and locking facility will be available from July 22 to July 26. From July 27 to July 28 seat allocation processing will take place. The results of the seat allocation will be made public on July 29.

Candidates can upload their documentation to the MCC portal on July 30. Candidates can report to or enrol at the designated institutes Between July 31 and August 4. The college or institute will check the information that the candidates provided On August 5 and 6.

NEET UG counselling 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG exam can submit their applications for the counselling round.

How to apply for NEET UG counselling 2023 registration?

Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in Click on the NEET UG counselling 2023 link Register yourself and proceed for the application submission Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the application fee and click on submit After successful application submission, take a printout of the NEET UG counselling 2023 application form for future reference

NEET UG counselling 2023: Application Fee

There are two types of application fee process. Candidates who are applying for deemed universities for medical/dental and B.Sc. For nursing seats, the candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 5000/-. The security amount will be Rs. 2, 00,000/-.

Secondly, those who are applying under 15% All India Quota/Central Universities such as DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 1000/- for UR/EWS candidates and Rs. 500/- for SC/ST/PwD candidates. The security amount will be Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD which is refundable. At the time of registration, the candidate (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) will have to pay Rs. 500/- + Rs. 5000/- =Rs. 5,500.