NCERT includes chapter on National War Memorial in Class 7 syllabus

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL Chapter on National War Memorial in Class 7 NCERT syllabus

The Ministry of Defence on Monday said a chapter on 'National War Memorial - A Tribute to our Brave Soldiers' has been included in the NCERT syllabus for Class 7 from this year.

The initiative, launched jointly by the Ministries of Defense and Education, aims to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty and courage and sacrifice among school children and to increase youth participation in nation building.

"The chapter highlights the history, significance and concept of the National War Memorial (NWM), apart from the supreme sacrifice made by the bravehearts of the armed forces in the service of the nation after independence," the ministry said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Kerala govt to release textbooks adding portions deleted by NCERT for classes 11th and 12th

It states, "In the chapter, two friends exchange letters and share their feelings of gratitude for the freedom won because of the sacrifices made by the bravehearts."

"The deep emotional impact and connection that is created in the minds and hearts of children while visiting the iconic monument has been creatively brought out by the authors of NCERT," if further added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the NWM to the nation on February 25, 2019, in New Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)