Kerala govt to release textbooks adding portions deleted by NCERT for classes 11th and 12th

Kerala govt to release textbooks adding portions omitted by NCERT

Kerala Textbooks, Kerala NCERT textbooks: Kerala government has decided to bring out the additional textbooks which include the deleted portion that had been removed earlier by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for classes 11th and 12th.

The recent decision by the NCERT to omit some key portions from several disciplines while citing the process of rationalising the syllabus drew strong citicism from all throughout the nation.

The State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the additional textbooks would be release on August 23 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a function to be held in a governement school.

He further stated that the state used its own textbooks from class first to tenth, the exclusion of topics from NCERT textbooks of class 11th, 12th would not affect kerala.The state uses NCERT textbooks to teach classes 11th and 12th and the omission of significant portions from them can not be accepted. Of them, the exclusion of portions from humanities subjects like history, sociology, political science and so on can not be accepted for the state at any cost, the minister added, explaining the circumstances that persuaded the state to bring out additional textbooks.

Though textbooks should be renewed in accordance with the time, no change can be made in the country's history, constitutional values, and so on, he said in a statement. Kerala would oppose any such move in the future as well, the minister added.

