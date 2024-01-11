Thursday, January 11, 2024
     
MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme registration opens, check how to apply

MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme registration process has been started at the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who are willing to pursue their career in the law can apply online for the three year programme course from today onwards. Check important dates, how to apply,more

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2024 12:22 IST
MAH CET Law 2024 registration begins
Image Source : FILE MAH CET Law 2024 registration begins

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has started the registration process for the three-year programme for MAH CET Law 2024 (three-year LLB). Interested candidates can submit applications before February 29 through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The registration process for the five-year programme will start on January 18 and end on March 13. 

Exam Date

As per schedule, the MAH CET Law 2024 (three-year LLB) exam will be conducted on March 12 and 13 while the entrance exam four year programme will be conducted on May 3.

Eligibility

Candidates applying for the three-year programme should have a graduation degree with at least 45% marks. Candidates belonging to the OBC category should have 42% marks while those belonging to the  SC and ST categories must have 40% in Class 12. Candidates appearing in the Class 12 exam can also apply for the MAH CET Law 2024.

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Click on 'New Registration'
  • Click on 'open registration form'
  • Provide your details to register for the year degree programme
  • On successful registration, proceed with the application form
  • Upload documents, make payment of the application fee and click on the 'submit' button
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Students from other categories applying for the MAH CET Law 2024 (three-year LLB) exam will have to remit a fee of Rs. 800. Those from reserved categories in Maharashtra will have to pay Rs. 400 as an application fee.

Documents Required

  • Marksheets of qualifying exam
  • Identity card (Voter ID or Aadhar card)
  • Passport size photograph
  • Image of signature

Direct link to apply online

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the starting date of MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme?

  • The online applications for MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme have been started on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org from January 11. 

Q2. What is the last date for submission of  MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme application forms?

  • The last date for submitting application forms for the MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme is February 29.

Q3. What is the qualification required for the MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme?

  • The candidates who possess graduation degree with 45 % marks are eligible to enrol in the MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme.

