MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme registration opens, check how to apply

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has started the registration process for the three-year programme for MAH CET Law 2024 (three-year LLB). Interested candidates can submit applications before February 29 through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The registration process for the five-year programme will start on January 18 and end on March 13.
Exam Date
As per schedule, the MAH CET Law 2024 (three-year LLB) exam will be conducted on March 12 and 13 while the entrance exam four year programme will be conducted on May 3.
Eligibility
Candidates applying for the three-year programme should have a graduation degree with at least 45% marks. Candidates belonging to the OBC category should have 42% marks while those belonging to the SC and ST categories must have 40% in Class 12. Candidates appearing in the Class 12 exam can also apply for the MAH CET Law 2024.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on 'New Registration'
- Click on 'open registration form'
- Provide your details to register for the year degree programme
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form
- Upload documents, make payment of the application fee and click on the 'submit' button
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
Students from other categories applying for the MAH CET Law 2024 (three-year LLB) exam will have to remit a fee of Rs. 800. Those from reserved categories in Maharashtra will have to pay Rs. 400 as an application fee.
Documents Required
- Marksheets of qualifying exam
- Identity card (Voter ID or Aadhar card)
- Passport size photograph
- Image of signature
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. What is the starting date of MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme?
- The online applications for MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme have been started on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org from January 11.
Q2. What is the last date for submission of MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme application forms?
- The last date for submitting application forms for the MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme is February 29.
Q3. What is the qualification required for the MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme?
- The candidates who possess graduation degree with 45 % marks are eligible to enrol in the MAH CET LAW 2024 three-year LLB programme.