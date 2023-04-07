Friday, April 07, 2023
     
KCET 2023 Registration last date extended; Apply till April 9

Candidates who wish to appear for the Karnataka UGCET examination can fill out the KCET application form through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2023 Registration: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the registration last date for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 till April 9. Candidates who wish to appear for the Karnataka UGCET examination can fill out the KCET application form through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Earlier the last date to fill the application form was April 5, 2023.

Applicants who yet have to submit the KCET application fee can do so till April 10. KEA will conduct the KCET 2023 will be conducted from May 20 to 22, 2023. The KCET 2023 application form will comprise of entering details such as candidate's name, contact address, category, PWD status, educational qualification, and date of birth among other details.

Direct Link: KCET 2023 Application Form

KCET 2023 Application Form: Steps to register online

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register for the KCET 2023 examination online.

1. Go to the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the “KCET 2023 Registration" link.

3. Register and proceed with the application form.

4. Pay the application fee and submit the KCET application form 2023.

5. Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

KCET 2023 Exam Schedule

Subjects

Marks

Exam Date

Exam Timing

Biology

60

May 20, 2023

10:30 am to 11:50 am

Mathematics

60

2:30 pm to 3:50 pm

Physics

60

May 21, 2023

10:30 am to 11:50 am

Chemistry

60

2:30 pm to 3:50 pm

Kannada Language Test (Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga)

-

May 22, 2023

11:30 am to 12:30 pm

