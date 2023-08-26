JNVST class 6 admission 2023: Last date extended till August 31, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JNVST class 6 admission 2023 registration form last date extended

JNVST class 6 admission 2023: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the registration date for Class 6 admission till August 31. Earlier, the last date of registration was scheduled for August 25. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in, till August 31.

The correction window for making changes in the application form such as category, gender, area, disability and medium of examination will be available till September 2.

Students belonging to the district in which a jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located are eligible for admission. Students who fail to pass for JNVST exam before can not apply for JNVST class 6 admission.

JNVST class 6 admission 2023: How to apply for registration

Visit the official website of Navodaya, navodaya.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JNVST class 6 admission 2023 registration' It will take you to the registration window where you need enter credientials and click on submit button Upload documents, pay application fee and click on the submit button Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

JNVST 2024: List of Documents Required at the time of registration

Certificate verified by the Head Master mentioning the details of candidate in the prescribed format

Photograph

Signature of parent

Signature of candidate

Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by competent Government authority

JNVST 2024: What is the age limit?

Candidates seeking admission into class 6 exam must not have been born before May 1, 2012, and after July 31, 2014 (both dates are inclusive).

JNVST class 6 admission 2023: What is the exam date?

The selection test for admission to class 6 will be conducted in two phases- November 4 and January 20, 2024. The exam will be conducted in the morning shift only at 11.30 AM> The registrations for the selection test can be done free of cost through the admission portal of NVS- navodaya.gov.in.