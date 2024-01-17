JEE Main 2024 session 1: Exam city intimation slip for BE/BTech expected soon, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NTA JEE Paper 1 exam city intimation slip for BE/BTech soon

JEE Main 2024 session 1: The National Testing Agency will soon release the JEE Main Session 1 exam city intimation slip. Candidates who applied for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main session 1 will be able to check their exam centre details from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

City Intimation slip for BArch is available

The agency has already released the city intimation slip for paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 24. Notably, the paper 2 exam will be conducted in the second shift which will start from 3 PM. As per reports, more than 14 lakh students have applied for the JEE Mains session 1 exam which will be conducted at different centers throughout the country and cities outside India.

JEE Main 2024 session 1 admit card release date

The apex agency will release the JEE Main 2024 hall ticket three days before the exam. It is expected that the admit cards will tentatively be released on January 20. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest udpates.

JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam pattern

There will be two papers for JEE Main 2024 session 1 - paper 1 and paper 2 (Paper 2 A and Paper 2 B). Part one will be for BE/BTech and Paper 2A and Paper 2B will be held for BArch and B Planning.

The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. JEE Main 2024 paper 1 will include Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. The questions will be asked in Objective Type-Multiple Choice Questions.

Paper 2A will be conducted for BArch. The mathematics (Part 1) and aptitude test (part 2) for BArch will be conducted in computer-based test mode only and the drawing test will be conducted in offline mode. The mathematics and aptitude paper for BArch will also have an MCQ format whereas the drawing test will have questions to test drawing aptitude.

Paper 2 B will be conducted for B Planning. The exam will include Mathematics (Part I), an Aptitude Test (Part II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III), which will be conducted in computer-based test mode only. For B Planning, the Mathematics paper will have part one objective type MCQs.