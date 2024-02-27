JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 result to be out on THIS date! know date, how to download and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 result soon

JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Paper 2 result. Candidates who took the exam will be able to download their results from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

According to the media reports, the results for the engineering entrance exam or JEE Main 2024 paper 2 will be released tomorrow, February 28. The candidates will be able to check their paper 2 scores at the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

To download JEE Main 2024 January Session Result for BArch and BTech courses, the candidates will have to enter their application number, and password to check their exam scores on the official website. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards.

How to download JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the application number, date of birth, security pin and other details

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024 for future reference

JEE Main Paper 2 exams were conducted from January 24 to February 1 at various exam centres while the exam for BArch and Bplanning was conducted on January 24. According to the reports, a total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations in session 1, out of whom 55,493 candidates appeared, making the overall attendance 75 per cent.

The NTA has scheduled JEE Main Session 2 (April Session) between April 4 and 15. The application process has also started and will end on March 2. Those candidates who have yet not applied earlier, need to submit fresh applications. The candidates are restricted to submit more than one JEE Main application form.