JCECEB 2023 registration begins for BTech admission through JEE mains 2023 scores, check details

JCECEB 2023 registration: The registration process for BE, BTech admission through state engineering counselling based on the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main 2023) rank has been started by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their JCECEB application at the official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the last date for submission of the application is July 7, 2023. Candidates will be able to make changes in their application forms between July 7 and July 8. The final merit list will be released on July 11, 2023.

The board will conduct three rounds of counselling for admission to get enrol in B.Tech courses. The last date to appear in the Jharkhand Engineering Counselling session is July 7, 2023. On the basis of JEE main 2023 ranks, the board will release the state merit list on July, 11, 2023.

Candidates appearing in the aforementioned admission process will have to produce documents while appearing for the counselling session, failing which the seat allotment will be cancelled.

JCECEB 2023: Counselling dates

1st round of counseling

Online registration and choice filling July 13 to 19

Issue of provisional seat allotment July 23 to 31

2nd round of counselling

Online registration and choice filling July 25 to 29

Issue of provisional seat allotment August 11 to 19

3rd round of counselling

Online registration and choice filling August 12 to 16

Issue of provisional seat allotment August 28 to September 2

