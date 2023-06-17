KEAM 2023 registration begins for BArch/Medical & Medical Allied courses, check how to register

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KEAM 2023 registration begins for medical courses

KEAM 2023 registration: The registrations for admission to the BArch in Architecture and the MBBS and BDS in Medical & Medical Allied courses have been started at the website of cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can submit their applications to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations under KEAM 2023. The facility for online submission of fresh applications and the addition of courses to the already submitted application will be available on cee.kerala.gov.in latest by June 26, 2023 at 3 PM.

KEAM 2023 registration: How to register?

Visit the official website of cee.kerala.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'KEAM 2023 new application' It will redirect you to web page containing the online application Enter your details, upload documents, remit application fee and click on submit button KEAM 2023 confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference

The official notice reads, 'In the case of candidates who have already submitted applications under KEAM 2023 for admission to any of the courses such as Engineering/Architecture/Pharmacy/Medical & Medical Allied courses, facilities have been made available for the addition of the courses such as Architecture or Medical & Allied courses, as applicable.

For Medical & Medical allied courses, only those who have appeared in NEET UG 2023 conducted by NTA, and for Architecture courses, those who have qualified in NATA conducted by the Council of Architecture will be considered, reads the official notice.

