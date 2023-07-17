Monday, July 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. IGNOU July 2023 Admission: Fresh registrations last date extended till July 31

IGNOU July 2023 Admission: Fresh registrations last date extended till July 31

Candidates who wish to take admission in the Online and ODL/Distance Programmes can now register online till July 31.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: July 17, 2023 11:27 IST
IGNOU Admission July 2023, IGNOU July 2023 Admission
Image Source : INDIA TV IGNOU Admission July 2023 registration deadline deferred

IGNOU July 2023 Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration last date for fresh admissions for IGNOU July 2023 session. Candidates who wish to take admission in the Online and ODL/Distance Programmes can now register online till July 31. The official website-- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in is hosting the IGNOU Admission July 2023 application form.

Candidates can apply for fresh admission for IGNOU July 2023 session by registering through a valid e-mail ID and mobile number, providing personal details, educational qualifications, uploading necessary documents and submitting the application fees. IGNOU is conducting fresh admission for various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) degree programmes, Postgraduate Certificate (PG Certificate), Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), and Certificate and Diploma programmes offered by the university.

IGNOU July 2023 Admission: Documents Required

  • Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

IGNOU Admissions July 2023: Steps to Apply

  • Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. 
  • Click on the link for 'IGNOU July 2023 Admission Cycle' on the homepage. 
  • Generate login credentials and fill out the application form.
  • Upload documents and make payment of the application fees.
  • Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Direct Link: IGNOU Admissions July 2023

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News