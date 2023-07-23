ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 download link active at icsi.edu, check steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSEET Admit Card 2023 for July session out

CSEET July 2023 Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2023 Admit Card. Aspirants can access and download their CSEET July 2023 admit card through the official website at icsi.edu. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth in order to download the hall ticket.

The ICSI will conduct the CSEET July session exam on July 30, 2023. The examination will be held online in remote proctored mode. The duration of the exam is 120 minutes (2 hours). Aspirants must verify the details mentioned in their CSEET admit card including, name, photograph, signature, admission number, date and timings of test, etc.

In case of any discrepancy found in the admit card, the candidates should immediately bring it to the notice of the Institute at CSEET@icsi.edu or the Institute's support portal support.icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Aspirants can download their CSEET Admit Card July 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

Go to the official website- icsi.edu.

Click on the 'ICSI CSEET July 2023 Exam Admit Card' link.

Next, key in your application number and date of birth.

The CSEET July 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download CSEET Admit Card 2023 and print a copy for future use.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET July 2023 Session Admit Card

CSEET July 2023 Exam Pattern