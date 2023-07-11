ICSI CSEET 2023 on July 30; Check exam day guidelines, paper pattern

CSEET July 2023 Exam: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2023) on July 30. The examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format through the remote proctored mode. Along with the CSEET July 2023 exam date, the Institute has also issued the exam day guidelines on its official website-- icsi.edu.
"In view of the Remote Proctored mode, the Viva Voce portion stands removed for the CSEET to be held on July 30, 2023," reads an official statement. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes (2 hours). The break-up of marks of each paper in CSEET in MCQ pattern is provided below.
CSEET July 2023 Exam Pattern
|Subject
|No. of MCQs
|Marks
|Paper-1: Business Communication
|35
|50
|Paper-2: Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning
|35
|50
|Paper-3: Economic and Business Environment
|35
|50
|Paper-4: Part-A: Current Affairs (15 Questions)
|35
|50
|Paper-4: Part-B: Presentation & Communication Skills (20 Questions)
|Total
|140
|200
It is mandatory for candidates to qualify the CSEET exam for further registration to the Executive programme of the Company Secretary course. Candidates should thoroughly read the exam day instructions mentioned in the CSEET July 2023 admit card. Every candidate is advised to verify all the details mentioned in their hall ticket including, Candidate's name, photograph, signature, admission number, date and timings of test, etc.
In case of any discrepancy, the same should be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at CSEET@icsi.edu or at Institute’s support portal support.icsi.edu.
CSEET July 2023 Exam Day Guidelines
- Candidates are allowed to appear in the test using their own Desktop/Laptop.
- Aspirants will be required to download safe exam browser SEBLite as per the link provided to them in due course of time at the registered email ID.
- Candidates should keep a valid ID proof handy for verification by the Remote Proctors for securing appearance in the test.
- Aspirants are required to log in to the Test portal 30 (thirty) minutes before the time specified for the commencement of the paper.
- No candidate shall be allowed to appear in the test after the completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of the exam.
- To qualify the CSEET exam, candidates must have to score 40 percent marks in each paper and 50 percent marks in aggregate.
- During the CSEET, no candidate will be allowed to use mobile, earphones, headphones or any other gadgets.
- Candidates will not be allowed to leave the test until its submission.