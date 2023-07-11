ICSI CSEET 2023 on July 30; Check exam day guidelines, paper pattern

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI will conduct CSEET 2023 on July 30

CSEET July 2023 Exam: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2023) on July 30. The examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format through the remote proctored mode. Along with the CSEET July 2023 exam date, the Institute has also issued the exam day guidelines on its official website-- icsi.edu.

"In view of the Remote Proctored mode, the Viva Voce portion stands removed for the CSEET to be held on July 30, 2023," reads an official statement. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes (2 hours). The break-up of marks of each paper in CSEET in MCQ pattern is provided below.

CSEET July 2023 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of MCQs Marks Paper-1: Business Communication 35 50 Paper-2: Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning 35 50 Paper-3: Economic and Business Environment 35 50 Paper-4: Part-A: Current Affairs (15 Questions) 35 50 Paper-4: Part-B: Presentation & Communication Skills (20 Questions) Total 140 200

It is mandatory for candidates to qualify the CSEET exam for further registration to the Executive programme of the Company Secretary course. Candidates should thoroughly read the exam day instructions mentioned in the CSEET July 2023 admit card. Every candidate is advised to verify all the details mentioned in their hall ticket including, Candidate's name, photograph, signature, admission number, date and timings of test, etc.

In case of any discrepancy, the same should be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at CSEET@icsi.edu or at Institute’s support portal support.icsi.edu.

CSEET July 2023 Exam Day Guidelines