GUJCET 2024 admit card soon: How to download Gujarat CET hall ticket online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GUJCET 2024 admit card soon

GUJCET 2024 Admit Card: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will soon release the GUJCET 2024 admit card. All those who are eagerly waiting for the GUJCET exam will be able to download their call letters from the official website, gujcet.org.

GUJCET 2024 Admit Card holds importance in the examination process. It serves as the official entry ticket for candidates into the examination hall, making it an important document for all aspirants. GUJCET 2024 admit card contains crucial information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam timings. Without the Gujarat CET admit card 2024, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

How to Download GUJCET Admit Card 2024?

Here is a step-by-step guide to ensure a hassle-free retrieval:

Visit the official GUJCET website: Log on to the official website designated for GUJCET 2024.

Navigate to the Admit Card section: Look for the Admit Card or Hall Ticket section on the website.

Enter required details: Candidates will need to enter essential details such as their application number, date of birth, and other necessary credentials.

Download and print: Once the information is verified, candidates can download the Admit Card and take a printout for future reference.

Exam Date

GUJCET is a state-level examination held once a year, with the primary objective of assessing the aptitude of candidates for engineering and pharmacy courses. The exam is conducted in online mode, aligning with the technological advancements in the education sector. The 2024 edition of GUJCET was officially notified on 1st January, with the online application process commencing on 2nd January and concluding on 16th January. The board has scheduled the exam for the 31st of March 2024, where thousands of students will vie for a chance to secure their future in the field of engineering and pharmacy.

Exam Pattern