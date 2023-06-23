FMGE June 2023: Correction window link active at natboard.edu.in; Steps to edit application

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FMGE June 2023 Application form correction link activated

FMGE June 2023 Correction Window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the correction process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 examination today, June 23. Candidates who have registered for the FMGE June 2023 examination can make necessary changes in their application form through the official website-- natboard.edu.in.

The last date to edit application is June 26. Candidates can make changes in images uploaded by them while filling the FMGE June 2023 application form between July 7 to July 10, 2023. Aspirants must rectify the errors in their FMGE application form before the due date as no further chances will be provided to them for making corrections in application.

The FMGE 2023 June session exam will be held on July 30. The board is likely to release the FMGE admit card on July 25, 2023. The result is expected to be declared by August 30, 2023.

FMGE June 2023 Registration: Steps to Edit Application

Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for FMGE 2023 June application form.