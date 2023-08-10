DU UG admission 2023: Round 2 seat allocation list at admission.uod.ac.in today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG 2nd merit list today

DU UG admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 second merit list for undergraduate admissions today, August 1. Students who have registered for the DU UG Admission 2023 can check the round 2 allocation list from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can download their round 2 allotment letter from the official website using CUET application number and password. Applicants selected in the DU UG second merit list can confirm their allotment by 4:59 PM on August 13. Colleges are required to verify and approve the applications till August 14. Eligible candidates can pay the application fee till August 15 (4:59 pm).

Selected candidates are required to choose the 'accept' options and pay the joining fees at the allotted college. Those who wish to appear for the further round of counselling can choose upgrade options from the cantidate's login section.

How to Check DU UG Admission 2023 second Merit List