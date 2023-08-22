DU UG 3rd Merit List 2023 today at admission.uod.ac.in, steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU UG third merit list expected today

DU UG third allotment list 2023: The University of Delhi will release the third allocation list for DU undergarduate admission 2023 today, August 22. Candidates seeking admission to various UG programmes through the Common Seat Allotment System (DU CSAS) can check the third allotment list from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can check their DU CSAS UG 3rd Seat Allotment Result by entering their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG application number and password.

Candidates who will be satisfied with their college and course allocation can accept the allotted seats against the DU UG 3rd merit list till August 24. The respective colleges will verify and approve the online applications of the candidates under the third merit list till August 25. Candidates accepting the seat will have to pay the admission fee for final final admission by August 26. The University will announce the DU Spot Admission Round for the vacant seats after the DU 3rd Seat Allotment List.

How to check DU UG 3rd Merit List 2023

Aspirants can check the DU UG 3rd Merit List 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

First of all visit the official website of DU Admission - admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the 'CSAS 2023' tab on the homepage

Next, select the UG admission link and enter your CUET Application Number and Password

Now the portal of CSAS candidates will be displayed on the screen

Check the DU 3rd merit list and download the PDF

Take a print of the allotment result for future use.

