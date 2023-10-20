DU PG 2023 mop up round seat allotment result out on pgadmission.uod.ac.in, link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU PG 2023 mop up round seat allotment result declared

DU PG 2023 mop up round seat allotment result: The University of Delhi (UoD) has released the seat allotment result for Post Graduate 2023 mop-up round. Candidates who have registered for the mop-up round counselling can download the seat allotment result from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates who submitted their applications for the admission procedure earlier but were not allocated any seats at the time of the announcement of vacant seats were eligible to participate in the mop-up round.

All those who have been shortlisted are required to accept their seats. The window for accepting DU PG 2023 mop-up round seat allotments will be available from October 20 to 22. The colleges and departments will cross-check and approve the applications between October 20 and 23. The last date to make online payment of the application fee is October 24.

Candidates can check the below steps to download the DU PG 2023 mop-up round seat allotment result.

How to download DU PG 2023 mop up round seat allotment result PDF?

Visit the official website, pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'DU PG 2023 mop up round seat allotment result'

It will redirect you to a new window where candidates are required to enter their login details and click on the 'submit' button

DU PG 2023 mop-up round seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download the DU PG 2023 mop-up round seat allotment result and save it for future reference

Direct link to download seat allotment result