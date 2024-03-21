Download GUJCET admit card 2024 at gujcet.gseb.org, Here's easy step

Follow us on Image Source : GUJCET GUJCET admit card 2024 is available at gujcet.gseb.org.

The State Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) admit cards 2024 have been posted on the website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). Candidates who applied for GUJCET 2024 can download their call letters using credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page available on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org. The board has rescheduled the exam dates to March 31 to prevent any overlap with CBSE board exam 2024 schedule. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 2.

GUJCET 2024 Exam pattern

GUJCET 2024 (Common Entrance Test 2024) will be conducted for three hours. The students will have 60 minutes for each section. Students will earn one mark for every correct response while facing a deduction of 0.25 marks for each incorrect one. The exam will be conducted in three languages such as English, Hindi, and Gujarati.

How to download GUJCET admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, gujcet.gseb.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'GUJCET admit card 2024'

Enter your required details such as registration number, date of birth etc.

GUJCET admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download GUJCET admit card 2024 and save it for future reference

GUJCET admit card 2024 direct download link

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions provided on the admission card carefully. Candidates are advised to arrive one hour prior to the commencement of the exam on the day of exam. Candidates can directly download GUJCET admit card 2024 by clicking on the above link.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2024 from May 15: What major changes are to be made in the exam pattern? - All you need to know

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What was GUJCET 2024 application registration date?

GUJCET 2024 application forms were filled between January 2 and January 31.

Q2. What is GUJCET exam schedule 2024?

The board will conduct GUJCET on March 31.

Q3. Is GUJCET exam admit card out?

Yes, GUJCET exam admit cards have been released by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

Q4. When will GUJCET 2024 results be declared?

GUJCET 2024 results will be declared in May. The exact date and time of releasing the results will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time.