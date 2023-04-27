CTET 2023 application form released; Direct link, Steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CTET 2023 application form released

CBSE CTET 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the application process for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 today, April 27. Interested candidates can submit CTET July 2023 applications at the official website of CTET -- ctet.nic.in till May 26.

The CBSE in its official notification has also informed that the CTET 2023 application fee can be paid upto May 26 (11:59 PM). General, OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 for one paper (paper-1 or paper-2) and Rs 1,200 for both papers as a registration fee. While the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Differently Abled Person (PwD) candidates will have to pay Rs 500 for one paper (paper-1 or paper-2) and Rs 600 for both papers.

CTET Application Form 2023 - Direct Link