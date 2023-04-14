CSEET 2023 May exam registration ends tomorrow; Apply Soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSEET May 2023 registration last date tomorrow

CSEET May 2023 Application Form: The Insitute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) will close the registration window for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2023) May session exam tomorrow, April 15. Aspiring candidates can register for the CSEET May 2023 exam through the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu.

The candidates who have passed or appearing in the senior secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent are eligible to apply for the CSEET May 2023 examination. The ICSI will conduct the CSEET May 2023 exam on May 6, 2023. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recognised the Company Secretary qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

CSEET May 2023 Application Form: List of Documents Required

Candidates will have to keep ready the softcopy of the documents mentioned below before filling out the CSEET May 2023 application form.

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Class 12 board exam admit card (if appearing)

Class 12 Pass Certificate or Marksheet

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

A valid photo identity proof

ALSO READ | TS EAMCET 2023 Application correction ends today; Exam from May 10

ALSO READ | GUJCET 2023 Answer Key Out; Raise objection till April 18

CSEET May 2023 Application Form: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Go to the 'Students' section and click on the 'CSEET' link

Step 3: Click on the 'CSEET May 2023 application form' link available on the home page.

Step 4: Complete the application form as instructed and upload documents in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Pay the CSEET May 2023 application fees and submit the exam form.

Step 5: Download the CSEET May 2023 application form copy and save it for further need.