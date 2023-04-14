TS EAMCET 2023 Application correction ends today; Exam from May 10

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS EAMCET 2023 Application correction last date today

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Correction: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will close the correction window for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023) application form today, April 14. Aspirants who have registered for the exam can edit their TS EAMCET application form online through the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The JNTU Hyderabad has scheduled to conduct the Telangana EAMCET exam for Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream on May 10 and May 11, 2023 and the entrance exam for Engineering (E) stream is scheduled from May 12 to 14, 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be organised in the morning session from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be conducted in the afternoon session from 3 PM to 6 PM.

TS EAMCET 2023: Steps to Edit Application Form

Candidates can edit their TS EAMCET 2023 Application Form by following the step-by guide given here.

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in 2023.

Step 2: Click on the TS EAMCET 2023 application correction link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and the EAMCET 2023 application form will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Verify details and make the necessary changes.

Step 5: Save the changes and download the confirmation page for further reference.

About TS EAMCET 2023

JNTU Hyderabad is administering the TS EAMCET 2023 exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The TS EAMCET 2023 examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to various Engineering, Agriculture, Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) and professional courses offered in Universities, Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.