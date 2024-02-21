CMA Final, Inter Result 2024 announced for December session, check direct link, toppers, merit list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CMA Final Inter Result 2024 Announced

CMA Final, Inter Result 2024: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced CMA Inter and Final results for the December 2023 session. Candidates who appeared in the exam held in December can download their scorecards using credentials on the official website.

ICMAI conducted CMA December 2023 for final and inter from December 10 to 17 in offline mode. The institute had previously announced the CMA foundation results on January 11.

According to the results, a total of 7,415 students have successfully qualified for these exams. of which, 4,374 candidates passed the intermediate exams under syllabus 2016, and 1,474 students passed the intermediate exam under syllabus 2022.

A total of 1,175 candidates passed the Final Examination following the 2016 syllabus, and 392 candidates successfully qualified for the Final Examination under the 2022 syllabus. Results are now available on the official website of ICMAI, enabling transparency and facilitating recognition of the candidates' educational achievements.

How to download CMA final, Inter Result 2024?

To check the CMA Inter and Final December 2023 result, students can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website, icmai.in.

2. Click on the 'Student' tab and then on 'Student Connect Portal'.

3. Click on the 'Examinations' tab.

4. Click on the 'Results' link on the left side of the screen.

5. Enter your registration number and login to view the result.

6. Download and save the CMA result 2023 for future reference.

Direct link to download the ICMAI CMA Inter and Final December Session 2023 Exam result

CMA final December 2023 result topper list under the 2022 Syllabus

Logesh Kannan R, Coimbatore

Gogula Bhargabvi, Vishakhapatnam

Sharthak Punglia, Jodhpur

Lokeswara Rao Pothula, Gentur

Prasanna Vara Lakshmi Gadamsetty, Bangalore

CMA Final December 2023 Result Toppers' list under 2016 syllabus

Naveen K, Palakkad (Kerala)

Savya Sureka, Kolkata

Palak, Patiala

Immadi V S Dhana Lakshmi Sarvani, Guntur

Shilpa K Murthy, Chennai

CMA Inter Dec 2023 Result Toppers list under 2022 syllabus

Akshat Ganesh Beriwala, Surat

Swati Agarwal, Jaipur

Nadimpalli Koushik Varma, Visakhapatnam

Kanika Dangayech, Jaipur

Nishita Sharma, Surat

CMA Inter Dec 2023 Result Toppers' list under 2016 syllabus

Aditya Daima, Kolkata

Dhairini K S, Chennai

Shweta Sharma, Delhi

Nandhika R R, Salem

Boyapalle Preetham Reddy, Hyderabad

How many marks required to pass CMA Inter exam 2023?

Candidates are required to secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to pass in the CMA intermediate exam 2023.