CEED 2024 result out at ceed.iitb.ac.in, here are easy steps

CEED 2024 result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has announced the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED). All those who appeared in the exam can download their result from the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The CEED 2024 exam took place on January 21st, and the answer keys were released on January 23rd. To obtain the CEED 2024 result, candidates need to log in using their username, password, and other necessary details. Follow the simple steps mentioned below to download the CEED 2024 result.

How to download CEED 2024 result?

Visit the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in

Click on the 'result' link

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your email ID, and password in the space provided

CEED 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference

When will CEED 2024 scorecards be out?

The institute will release the CEED 2024 scorecards on March 11 and the facility to download it will be available by March 12. The validity of Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) certificate is valid for one year from the date of declaration of the result. Candidates should carefully verify all the information mentioned on their scorecard. If there is any discrepancy, they must report it to the institute immediately and get it rectified. The scorecard will include the candidate's roll number, date of birth, name of the exam, candidate's name, category, and marks obtained.

What is the purpose of conducting CEED 2024?

IIT Bombay conducts the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2024 for the students seeking admission to the Masters of Design (MDes) and Doctor of Design (DDes) - PhD courses. It should be noted that qualifying for this exam does not guarantee admission to any programme. To be considered for admission, candidates must apply and meet additional requirements such as tests and/or interviews at the respective institutes.