CBSE CTET 2023 admit card expected on Friday; check exam date, how to download and other latest updates

Image Source : PTI CTET Admit Card 2023 download link on August 18

CBSE CTET 2023 admit card, CBSE CTET 2023 admit card release date and time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit cards for Central Teacher Eligibility Test for the July session on August 18, according to the schedule. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their credentials on the login page on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The details including exam centre, exam date, reporting time, exam time etc. will be mentioned in the call letters. Once it is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website of CTET followed by the easy steps given below.

CBSE CTET 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads, 'CBSE CTET 2023 admit card' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, password and other details CBSE CTET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Candidates can download CBSE CTET 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

CBSE CTET 2023 exam date

The CBSE CTET 2023 is scheduled to be held on August 20, 2023, at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - shift one will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and shift two will be conducted between 2.30 pm and 5 pm. According to the official notice, the admit cards will be released two days before the exam. The candidates will be able to check their exact shift of the exam, once the call letter is released. The candidates have been advised to carry their call letters along with their valid identity proof on the day of the exam. All the candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CTET for the latest updates.

CBSE CTET 2023 exam centre details

According to the official website, the centre of the exam will be based on the district of the candidate's present address. Earlier, the applicant had selected the exam city according to the online exam but now the board has decided to conduct the exam offline and the exam cities have changed as per the availability of exam centres. The exam centre allocation will be based on the candidate's present address which is filled by the candidate while submitting their application forms.