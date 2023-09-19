BSEB STET Result 2023 soon on bsebstet.com, check expected date, and other latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB STET Result 2023 to be declared anytime on bsebstet.com

BSEB STET Result 2023, BSEB STET Result 2023 date and time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce the results for the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test 2023 soon. The candidates will be able to check the Bihar STET Result 2023 from the official website of BSEB, bsebstet.com.

The Bihar STET 2023 exam was conducted from September 4 to 15 in two shifts each day. According to the official notice, the board was to release the results on September 18 which has been delayed. There is no official confirmation of the release of Bihar STET 2023 results. It is expected that the board will release the BSEB STET Result 2023 anytime on its website.

ALSO READ | CAT 2023 registration closing tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in, check exam dates, pattern and other details

Once the BSEB STET Result 2023 is released, the candidates will be able to download BSEB STET Result 2023 from the official website, bsebstet.com. The direct link to the BSEB STET Result 2023 will also be shared on indiatvnews.com once it is released. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of BSEB for the latest news related to the results.

BSEB STET Result 2023: How to Download

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), bsebstet.com

Click on the 'results' tab

It will take you to the BSEB STET Result 2023 section where you will get a link to the result login

Enter your specific details such as roll number, registration number, or any other information on the portal

BSEB STET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download BSEB STET Result 2023 and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | NEET PG 2023 Counselling: MCC releases eligibility criteria for appearing in stray vacancy round, notice here

BSEB STET Result 2023: Passing Marks

The candidates from General Category are required to secure at least 50 percent in the exam while OBC/EWS category candidates will have to secure 45%, SC/ST category candidates are required to secure 40 percent and PwD category candidates will have to secure 30 percent marks, according to the official notification. Those who achieves scores above the qualifying marks will be declared as qualified and they will also receive certificates for qualifying the exam.