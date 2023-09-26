Tuesday, September 26, 2023
     
AYUSH PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, complete schedule here

Candidates can register for the AIAPGET first round of counselling through the official website. Last date, direct link to register for AYUSH PG counselling is provided here.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2023 16:10 IST
AIAPGET PG Counselling 2023: AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has started the registrations for All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Examination, AIAPGET Counseling 2023, today, September 26. Candidates can complete the registration process for the first round of counselling through the official website, aaccc.gov.in till October 2.

According to the counselling schedule, the choice filling process for registered candidates will be open from September 27 to October 2 till 11:55 pm. The seat allotment process will take place from October 3 to October 4, 2023. The AIAPGET round 1 allotment results will be declared on October 5. Candidates who will be allotted seats against the round 1 counselling will have to report at the allotted college from October 6 to October 13.

AIAPGET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Dates

Events

Dates

Release of the AYUSH PG Counselling brochure

September 22, 2023

Online registration and fee payment

September 26 to October 2, 2023

Choice filling

September 27 to October 2, 2023 (11:55 PM)

Choice locking

October 2, 2023 (11:55 PM to 2 PM)

Processing of seat allotment

October 3 to 4, 2023

AIAPGET round 1 allotment result

October 5, 2023

Reporting to the allocated college

October 6 to 13, 2023

AIAPGET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration: Steps to Apply

  • First of all candidates go to the official website aaccc.gov.in.
  • After this click on the registration link on the homepage.
  • Fill in the details and upload all the required documents.
  • Pay the registration fee and submit the application form
  • Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

