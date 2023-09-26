AYUSH PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AYUSH PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 registration begins

AIAPGET PG Counselling 2023: AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has started the registrations for All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Examination, AIAPGET Counseling 2023, today, September 26. Candidates can complete the registration process for the first round of counselling through the official website, aaccc.gov.in till October 2.

According to the counselling schedule, the choice filling process for registered candidates will be open from September 27 to October 2 till 11:55 pm. The seat allotment process will take place from October 3 to October 4, 2023. The AIAPGET round 1 allotment results will be declared on October 5. Candidates who will be allotted seats against the round 1 counselling will have to report at the allotted college from October 6 to October 13.

AIAPGET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Dates

Events Dates Release of the AYUSH PG Counselling brochure September 22, 2023 Online registration and fee payment September 26 to October 2, 2023 Choice filling September 27 to October 2, 2023 (11:55 PM) Choice locking October 2, 2023 (11:55 PM to 2 PM) Processing of seat allotment October 3 to 4, 2023 AIAPGET round 1 allotment result October 5, 2023 Reporting to the allocated college October 6 to 13, 2023

AIAPGET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration: Steps to Apply

First of all candidates go to the official website aaccc.gov.in.

After this click on the registration link on the homepage.

Fill in the details and upload all the required documents.

Pay the registration fee and submit the application form

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: AYUSH PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration