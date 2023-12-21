Are CAT Results 2023 Out? check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CAT Results 2023 soon

CAT result 2023 release date: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow has announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 results. Candidates who appeared in the IIM CAT exam 2023 can download their results using their credentials on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Are CAT results 2023 announced?

According to media reports, some students are claiming that the scorecards for the common admission test 2023 have been released but there has been no update from the officials. Once it is out, the candidates can download their results from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. This year, out of 3.28 lakh registered candidates, around 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The overall attendance was recorded at approximately 88 per cent.

CAT result 2023: How to download?

Candidates are advised to visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Click on the 'login' button

Enter your application number/roll number, date of birth etc

The screen will display the CAT result for 2023

To utilize it later, download and save the scorecard

What is the expected for releasing CAT results 2023?

As per media reports, the CAT results 2023 will be announced by 5 PM on December 21. All candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website.

When will CAT Answer Key 2023 be released?

The exam authority conducted the CAT 2023 exam on November 26. Following that, the provisional answer keys for the entrance exam were released on December 5, allowing candidates to raise objections by December 18. It is expected that the exam body release the final answer keys along with the results.

How many IIMs accept CAT 2023 Score?

Here's the listing of the institutes' that accept CAT scores:-

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Amritsar

IIM Bangalore

IIM Bodh Gaya

IIM Calcutta

IIM Indore

IIM Jammu

IIM Kashipur

IIM Kozhikode

IIM Lucknow

IIM Mumbai

IIM Nagpur

IIM Raipur

IIM Ranchi

IIM Rohtak

IIM Sambalpur

IIM Shillong

IIM Sirmaur

IIM Tiruchirappalli

IIM Udaipur

IIM Visakhapatnam

Why is CAT score in Percentile?

The exam body releases CAT scores in percentile, not in percentage. The overall scaled score is the sum of the overall scores secured by the candidate in the three sections. Percentile indicates the percentage of candidates scoring equal to or below the scaled score achieved by a particular candidate.