When will CAT 2023 result be announced?

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will soon announce the Common Admission Test 2023 results. Once out, the candidates will be able to check their scores through the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates are required to use their credentials while checking their scores. The CAT 2023 exam was conducted on November 26 at various exam centres. The provisional answer key of the exam was released on December 5. The candidates were allowed to raise objections by December 8. As per the IIM Lucknow data, around 2.88 lakh of the total 3.28 lakh registered candidates appeared in the examination.

What is the expected date for IIM CAT 2023 Result?

In 2022, the results were scheduled to be announced in the second week of January. However, the results were announced on December 21. Following the last year's schedule, the results are expected to be announced on December 21. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results.

How to download IIM CAT result 2023?

Visit the official website, IIM CAT, iimcat.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CAT 2023 exam result'

It will redirect you to the login window

Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth and other details

CAT 2023 exam result will appear on the screen

Download CAT 2023 result PDF for future reference

What after CAT result 2023?

After the declaration of the results, candidates who meet the minimum cut-off marks will be approached by respective Indian Institutes of Management. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will receive interview letters from the respective IIMs through email or registered/speed post for further selection process.

What is the minimum eligibility criteria for MBA admission?

Candidates holding a bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% percent marks (45% for SC/ST/PwD) in graduation will be eligible to pursue MBA programme. Candidates should have also cleared the CAT 2023 exam for the selection in top MBA colleges like IIMs and IITs.